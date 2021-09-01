Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castle Hayne, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Castle Hayne

Posted by 
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CASTLE HAYNE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bjJIgKg00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne, NC
86
Followers
562
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castle Hayne, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecast For#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy