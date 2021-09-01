Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NJ

Weather Forecast For Lumberton

Posted by 
Lumberton (NJ) Weather Channel
Lumberton (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LUMBERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bjJIcnm00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lumberton (NJ) Weather Channel

Lumberton (NJ) Weather Channel

Lumberton, NJ
71
Followers
556
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy