Weather Forecast For Hurlock
HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
