Brundidge, AL

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Brundidge

Posted by 
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BRUNDIDGE, AL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Brundidge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brundidge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bjJIZ6T00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge, AL
Brundidge, AL
Brundidge, AL Posted by
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BRUNDIDGE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brundidge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brundidge, AL Posted by
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brundidge: Monday, August 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 31: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 1: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 2: Sunny during the day;

