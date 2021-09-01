Daily Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



