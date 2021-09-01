Cancel
Lockport, LA

Lockport Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LOCKPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bjJIXL100

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

