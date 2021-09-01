Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rural Hall, NC

Cloudy forecast for Rural Hall — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel
Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(RURAL HALL, NC.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rural Hall Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rural Hall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bjJIWSI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel

Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel

Rural Hall, NC
76
Followers
535
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rural Hall, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy