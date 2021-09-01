Cancel
Prescott, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Prescott

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bjJIUgq00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prescott, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

