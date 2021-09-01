Cancel
Flatwoods, KY

Flatwoods Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bjJIPHD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flatwoods, KYPosted by
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

