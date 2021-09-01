Flatwoods Weather Forecast

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



