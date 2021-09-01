Cancel
Spring Grove, PA

Weather Forecast For Spring Grove

Posted by 
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bjJIOdi00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spring Grove, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

