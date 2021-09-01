Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, KY

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Morgantown

Posted by 
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Morgantown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgantown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bjJIMsG00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown, KY
182
Followers
557
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgantown, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Morgantown, KYPosted by
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morgantown: Friday, September 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 4: Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, September 5: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while

Comments / 0

Community Policy