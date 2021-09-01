Cancel
Horse Cave, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Horse Cave

Horse Cave (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bjJILzX00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy Fog

    • High 70 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

