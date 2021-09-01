4-Day Weather Forecast For Horse Cave

HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Patchy Fog High 70 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.