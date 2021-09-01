4-Day Weather Forecast For Horse Cave
HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy Fog
- High 70 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
