Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland City, AL

Weather Forecast For Midland City

Posted by 
Midland City (AL) Weather Channel
Midland City (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MIDLAND CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bjJIILM00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Midland City (AL) Weather Channel

Midland City (AL) Weather Channel

Midland City, AL
163
Followers
555
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy