Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Feria, TX

Sun forecast for La Feria — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LA FERIA, TX) A sunny Tuesday is here for La Feria, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Feria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bjJIGZu00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 79 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel

La Feria, TX
117
Followers
550
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Feria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy