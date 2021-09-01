Cancel
Belfair, WA

Belfair is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Belfair (WA) Weather Channel
Belfair (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BELFAIR, WA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Belfair, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfair:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bjJIEoS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

