Whitmore Lake, MI

Weather Forecast For Whitmore Lake

Posted by 
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bjJIAHY00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Whitmore Lake, MI Posted by
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitmore Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

