Summerton, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Summerton

Posted by 
Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SUMMERTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bjJI5xA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Summerton is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SUMMERTON, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Summerton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

