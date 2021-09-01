Daily Weather Forecast For Captain Cook
CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 3
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
