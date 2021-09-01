Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Captain Cook, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

Posted by 
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bjJI2Iz00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook, HI
124
Followers
542
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Captain Cook, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy