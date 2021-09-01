Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, IL

Marshall Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bjJI0XX00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel

Marshall, IL
116
Followers
552
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy