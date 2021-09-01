Marshall Daily Weather Forecast
MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
