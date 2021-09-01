Cancel
Hockessin, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hockessin

 6 days ago

HOCKESSIN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bjJHnTY00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(HOCKESSIN, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hockessin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

