4-Day Weather Forecast For Hockessin
HOCKESSIN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
