Waterford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WATERFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
