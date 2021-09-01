Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterford, CA

Waterford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WATERFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bjJHli600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Waterford, CA
66
Followers
553
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Waterford, CAPosted by
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Waterford — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WATERFORD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Waterford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy