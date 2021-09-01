Tuesday rain in Riverton: Ideas to make the most of it

(RIVERTON, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Riverton Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Riverton:

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.