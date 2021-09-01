Willows Weather Forecast
WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
