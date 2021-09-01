Willows Weather Forecast

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



