Weather Forecast For Dawson
DAWSON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
