Dawson, GA

Weather Forecast For Dawson

Dawson (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DAWSON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bjJHLxK00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dawson is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(DAWSON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dawson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

