Poll: Small businesses support vaccine mandate to protect economy

By Todd R. Hansen
Daily Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Small-business owners believe mandated vaccinations will help keep their doors open through this latest Covid surge. An opinion poll released by Small Business Majority found that 60% of business owners “support a proposed vaccine mandate at public-facing businesses.”. “The survey finds that the vast majority (88%) of California...

U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Poll shows growing U.S. support for public vaccine requirements

To hear many Republican politicians tell it, there's broad public opposition to vaccine requirements. The latest polling report from Gallup tells a different story. Majorities of Americans now favor requiring people to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to travel by airplane, stay in a hotel, attend events with large crowds, dine in a restaurant and go to their office or work site.
Public HealthParents Magazine

Most Parents Support Mask Mandates in Schools, New Poll Suggests

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. families are in favor of following the science and want students and staff to mask up. Despite being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) as a key way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, masks in schools have become a matter of fierce debate recently. And from anti-mask protests to drama-filled school board meetings, it's clear that some parents (and state officials) are ready to fight that expert guidance tooth and nail.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Poll shows support for vax mandates, mask requirements

BOSTON — A significant majority of registered voters in Boston support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines among their workforces and the Baker administration’s new mask requirement in K-12 schools, according to a new survey. About 87 percent of Boston voters likely to cast ballots in the Sept. 14 preliminary election agree...
California StateDaily Republic

CALmatters Commentary: California’s Labor Day lament: A shortage of workers

An acquaintance had some good news to impart last week: Her son, who operates construction machinery, just got a raise from $43 an hour to $57. That sounded outlandishly high – the equivalent of well over $100,000 a year – but the most recent “prevailing wage” schedule for Northern California public works projects confirms that $50-plus per hour is commonplace. And that doesn’t include more than $30 per hour in fringe benefits.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, unions strike deal over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHICAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Friday that labor unions have agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, and the company will offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave. Companies have been working to incentivize...
Public HealthCFO.com

Most U.S. Employers to Require COVID-19 Vaccination

Amid pressure from the federal government and their own workers, a majority of U.S. employers now say they will have one or more COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place by the end of the year. A Willis Towers Watson survey of 961 companies found that 52% plan to require employees to...
Public HealthPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
Solano County, CADaily Republic

The Bottom Line: Thank you, Dr. Matyas, for level-headed pandemic guidance

We are fortunate to have a science-based public health officer setting the pandemic guidelines in Solano County. While some folks are complaining that Solano is the only county in the area that is not mandating wearing masks in public indoor areas, Dr. Bela Matyas is embracing science over politics, and we should all be grateful for his valiant stance.
Industrytheintelligencer.com

Majority of employers in America either require or will require vaccines

According to a new survey from Willis Towers Watson, a multinational advisory and insurance firm, the number of companies requiring workers to get vaccinated is expected to increase over the coming months, as the survey indicates that most firms are planning on having COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their workforce. More...
Public HealthWCAX

Quebec businesses now require proof of vaccination

MONTREAL (WCAX) - If you’re planning to head north of the border, new rules are now in place in light of the pandemic. People will have to prove they are fully vaccinated before getting inside some businesses in Quebec. Restaurants, gyms and theaters are among the businesses where people will...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply, or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. Businesses for months have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
Vandalia, OHWDTN

American Rescue Plan: Vandalia small businesses to receive federal support

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) –Vandalia is offering small business relief grants for those impacted by COVID-19. According to a release by the City of Vandalia, the city is providing a Small Business Relief Grant Program to assist local businesses who lost revenue or incurred unplanned costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vandalia is funding the program through money received in the American Rescue Plan that was recently passed by the Federal Government.

