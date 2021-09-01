Cancel
Stony Point, NY

Stony Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Stony Point (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bjJHB8400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Stony Point, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Stony Point, NY
