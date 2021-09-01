4-Day Weather Forecast For Owens Cross Roads
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
