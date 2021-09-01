Cancel
Owens Cross Roads, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Owens Cross Roads

Owens Cross Roads (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bjJH7gP00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

