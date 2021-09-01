Cancel
Comstock Park, MI

Comstock Park Daily Weather Forecast

Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COMSTOCK PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bjJH0VK00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

