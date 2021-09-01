Union Weather Forecast

Cancel
UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

