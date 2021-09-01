Cancel
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point Weather Forecast

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROCKY POINT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bjJGqhS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

