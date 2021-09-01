Cancel
Hawley, PA

Weather Forecast For Hawley

Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bjJGjlb00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

