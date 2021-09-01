Weather Forecast For Hawley
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
