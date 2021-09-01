Cornelius Daily Weather Forecast

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.