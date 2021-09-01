Cancel
Cornelius, OR

Cornelius Daily Weather Forecast

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bjJGg7Q00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

