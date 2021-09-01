Cancel
Lowell, IN

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LOWELL, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lowell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lowell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bjJGeLy00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel

Lowell, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

