Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lithia, FL

Weather Forecast For Lithia

Posted by 
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bjJGX7l00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia, FL
78
Followers
560
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Saylorsburg, PAPosted by
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saylorsburg: Tuesday, September 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;

Comments / 0

Community Policy