Liberty Lake, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bjJGUTa00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Liberty Lake, WA
