Mary April Hogue, age 58, of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 28, 2021 at her home. She attended Spring Hill Church of Christ and God always came first with her. She was a wonderful daughter and mother and always there when someone needed her. She was very selfless and always took care of others first. Mary had a heart for people and was a friend to many. From her own words, “I can be a little pigheaded.” She will be deeply missed.