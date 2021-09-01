Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast For New Roads

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NEW ROADS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bjJGJ0p00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Roads, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

New Roads, LA
