Weather Forecast For Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog then heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.