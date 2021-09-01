Old Fort Daily Weather Forecast
OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
