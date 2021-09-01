Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(DINGMANS FERRY, PA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dingmans Ferry:

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



