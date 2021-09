We've all had those mornings where we don't have time to make coffee but are in desperate need of a pick-me-up. Although on a treat-yourself morning we can hit up Starbucks for an espresso, mocha or hazelnut latte, sometimes we just need a regular old cup of joe to feel ready for the day. Although fast food chains have the reputation of serving less than stellar coffee, we decided to search for the best fast food coffee to find a cheap, tasty alternative to a $5 frappe on a rushed morning.