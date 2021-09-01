Rodeo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
