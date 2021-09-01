Cancel
Rodeo, CA

Rodeo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bjJFuC900

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

