Weather Forecast For North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
