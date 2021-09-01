Cancel
North Versailles, PA

Weather Forecast For North Versailles

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel

North Versailles, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

North Versailles, PA
North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in North Versailles

(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Versailles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

