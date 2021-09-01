Daily Weather Forecast For Coldspring
COLDSPRING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
