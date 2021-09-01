Cancel
Leechburg, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Leechburg

Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LEECHBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bjJFo9100

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

