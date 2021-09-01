4-Day Weather Forecast For Leechburg
LEECHBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
