Crestline, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crestline

Posted by 
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bjJFnGI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

