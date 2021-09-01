4-Day Weather Forecast For Crestline
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
