Indialantic, FL

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Indialantic

(INDIALANTIC, FL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Indialantic, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Indialantic:

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
