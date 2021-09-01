Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.