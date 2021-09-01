Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia
MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0