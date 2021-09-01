Cancel
Magalia, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia

Posted by 
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bjJFamr00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.





Magalia, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

