Lamont, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamont

Lamont (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bjJFX5Y00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

