Madill, OK

Madill Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Madill (OK) Weather Channel
Madill (OK) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MADILL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bjJFVK600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Madill (OK) Weather Channel

Madill (OK) Weather Channel

Madill, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Madill, OK
Posted by
Madill (OK) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MADILL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Madill, OK
Posted by
Madill (OK) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Madill — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MADILL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

